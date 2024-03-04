Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Team

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the second quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Team during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Articles

