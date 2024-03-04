TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 375,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.74% of TE Connectivity worth $673,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.88. 129,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,996. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

