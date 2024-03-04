TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $143.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

