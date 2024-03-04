TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$6.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC cut AirBoss of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 1.2 %

About AirBoss of America

BOS opened at C$5.22 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

