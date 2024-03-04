TD Cowen Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $22.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHLS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Shoals Technologies Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.72.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,089,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.