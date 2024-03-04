TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $12.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.40. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TaskUs by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

