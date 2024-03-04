Target (TGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Target stock opened at $155.29 on Monday. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
