Target (TGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to issue its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

Target stock opened at $155.29 on Monday. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.29.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $572,049,000 after purchasing an additional 643,484 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

