Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 189.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in Tapestry by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

