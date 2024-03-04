Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.54. 691,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,260. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

