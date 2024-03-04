Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,085.00

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,085.00 and last traded at $1,066.22, with a volume of 4213601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $905.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.09.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 19.4 %

The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $4,313,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

