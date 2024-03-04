Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.09.

Shares of SMCI opened at $905.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.33. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $1,077.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

