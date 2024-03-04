Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its stake in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.79% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

Sunshine Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,413,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,704. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

