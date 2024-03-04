Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Position Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 851,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,102 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after buying an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after buying an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $11.61. 2,472,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,500,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,609 shares of company stock worth $4,107,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

