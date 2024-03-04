Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.54 on Monday, reaching C$46.86. 4,042,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,986. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock worth $1,704,391. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.