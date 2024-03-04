Substratum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.13 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.13 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00012709 USD and is down -47.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

