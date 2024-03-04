Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124,179 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Stryker worth $69,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $352.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $357.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.