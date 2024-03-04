Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.9 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

