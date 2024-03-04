StockNews.com Upgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.13.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Shares of BURL stock opened at $205.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

