StockNews.com Lowers Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSTK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

