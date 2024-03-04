StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %

VIA stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Via Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

