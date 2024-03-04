StockNews.com Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $42.22 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

