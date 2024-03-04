StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $212.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.24. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

