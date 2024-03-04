StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

