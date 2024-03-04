StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 10.8 %
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines
In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
