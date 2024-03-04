StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

