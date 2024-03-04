StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

