Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 52,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the average volume of 14,857 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $124.03. 14,645,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,336. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $131.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.