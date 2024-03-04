SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.17) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.55) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,125 ($26.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.73) to GBX 2,050 ($26.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,969 ($24.97).

Get SSE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSE

SSE Trading Down 0.3 %

About SSE

Shares of SSE traded down GBX 5.06 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,636.94 ($20.76). 1,568,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,710.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,692.10. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,485 ($18.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.51). The stock has a market cap of £17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,088.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.