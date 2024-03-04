SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,323,487 shares of company stock worth $753,572,550 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

