SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $87,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ROBT opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $512.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.