SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 809 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $266.24 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.11. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.24.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

