SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 695 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.