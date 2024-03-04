SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $161.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

