SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 474 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 292.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $85.22 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,402 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

