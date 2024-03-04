SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $63,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) by 301.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 24.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $324,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of XTJL opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

