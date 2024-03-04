SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 273.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 129.1% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 172,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 433,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after buying an additional 35,713 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IFF opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.