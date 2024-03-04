SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $56,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after buying an additional 588,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

