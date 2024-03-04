SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 550 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $10,979,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,019 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $64.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

