SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 550 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $10,979,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,019 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $64.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
