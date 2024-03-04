SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

