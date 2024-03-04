Squarespace’s (SQSP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Squarespace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Squarespace’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $932,692.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,791,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,889,928.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $932,692.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,791,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,889,928.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,708 shares of company stock worth $14,262,330. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

