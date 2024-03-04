SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.40.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $189.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $137.52 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.48.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,973 shares of company stock worth $12,748,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

