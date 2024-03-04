SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.59% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 522,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 121,682.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.71. 345,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

