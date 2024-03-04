Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2,462.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $88.11.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.