SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $127.88.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

