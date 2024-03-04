SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SouthState by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 147,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,015. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

