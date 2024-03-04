SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) & Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Financial Comparison

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $47.56 million N/A -$87.45 million ($1.07) -4.52 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$2.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -117.35% -38.53% -30.45% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -468.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SOPHiA GENETICS and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.28%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

