Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $323.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

