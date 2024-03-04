Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $290.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $187.15 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.