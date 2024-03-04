Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on the stock.

Smiths News Price Performance

Shares of SNWS stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Thursday. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.93.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smiths News Company Profile

In related news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 753,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61), for a total value of £361,481.76 ($458,500.46). In other news, insider Paul Baker sold 98,045 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £46,081.15 ($58,448.95). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 753,087 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £361,481.76 ($458,500.46). Company insiders own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

