SmartRent (SMRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SMRT opened at $2.90 on Monday. SmartRent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $589.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SmartRent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

