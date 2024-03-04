SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $820.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 237.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 156,147 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

